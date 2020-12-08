Tower Grove Park’s ‘Frosted’ holiday cocktail event altered for at-home enjoyment







ST. LOUIS – Coordinators of the Frosted holiday cocktail event has created a safe way for guests to still participate this year at home. Last year was the beginning of the inaugural event but due to COVID, it’s been changed to the “Frosted at Home” experience.

Those wanting to be part of the experience will be able to purchase Frosted at Home Boxes that include custom cocktails from STL Barkeep, beer from Schlafly, and snacks from Pretzel Boy’s.

Each box will also include access to a 1-hour online show featuring cocktail demonstrations, holiday music from Just Joshin Around, and stand-up comedy from local favorites Chris Cyr and Angela Smith and nationally touring actress and comedian Mia Jackson.

The Frosted at Home packages range from $50 to $250.

The last day to order a Frosted at Home box is Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Boxes can be picked up at Tower Grove Park’s Piper Palm House beginning Friday, Dec. 18.

Buyers will be able to choose a pick-up date and time at checkout.

For those who would like to enjoy a cocktail at Tower Grove Park, STL Barkeep will also be on-site on Saturdays throughout December from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to purchase a Frosted at Home box, visit FrostedSTL.com.