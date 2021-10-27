Town trying to rebuild after fire destroys Washington Park multi-complex

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — Residents and city leaders are trying to rebuild after a massive fire burned down part of a municipal building in Washington Park.

Flames engulfed the building Tuesday afternoon, destroying important documents and equipment. The multi-complex housed the city’s fire, police, and public works departments.

Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over the scene with exclusive video of the roof and parts of the walls crumbling in the heat of the blaze.

“I’m sad that it happened, but thank God that we did not lose any lives,” said Washington Park’s Mayor Leonard Moore

Firefighters said 15 men and women escaped without sustaining any injuries, but much of the fire department’s equipment is gone.

Moore said, for now, trucks and staff will relocate to another building and the city will still provide essential services to all residents.

A fire has damaged the Washington Park Fire Department. The department has lost some equipment and is asking if fire departments have any of the following spare items to donate:



1 ½” hose

2 ½” hose

3” hose

4” hose

Bunker Gear

ISI SCBA masks

SCBAs



Contact: (618) 874-2101 — Office of Illinois State Fire Marshal (@ILFireMarshal) October 27, 2021

“I want citizens to know that there is nothing to be fearful about. Our police is still in force. Our fire department is still able to respond,” Moore said. “If something happens, call 911 and police will respond.”

Camp Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Sharon Davis said her department will provide mutual aid alongside other agencies in the area.

“It’s very sad to see the department go through something like this,” Davis said. “That’s why I’m here today to see what they need and what I can get them. They lost fire gear, air mask, and the firehouse radio.”

Washington Park officials are asking political figures, such as state representatives and the governor, for assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.