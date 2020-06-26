Breaking News
Toyota recalling 752,000 Prius vehicles

ST. LOUIS – Toyota is recalling nearly 267,000 of its electric vehicles over an issue with its fail-safe mode.

The recall is for the Prius and the Prius-V models in the United States. The carmaker says the fail-safe driving mode in certain vehicles does not act as intended. Toyota says that power steering and braking would stay on, but at higher speeds, the stalling could raise the risk of a crash.

Because of that, the vehicle could lose power and stall — which increases the risk of a crash.

Toyota will notify affected owners by late August.

