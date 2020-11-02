Toys for Tots begins accepting donations in time for Christmas

ST. LOUIS – There are 53 days until Christmas and the marines want to make sure every child that needs a toy gets one in time for December 25.

“This is our 73rd year and we’ve donated more than 440 million toys to 188 million needy children,” says Jared Archer, Gunnery Sergeant United States Marine Corps.

The Bridgeton Marine reserve office has been working to spread awareness about their annual campaign during the pandemic.

“The biggest difference this year due to Covid and all the restrictions, we can’t help single families,” says Archer. “It hurts us first and foremost not being able to help those families but getting enough toys to organizations is our main goal now. So, our slogan is ‘No child left behind.’”

Instead, all toys collected will be donated to area non-profit organizations.

In 2019 the Marines helped distribute 81,105 toys to 41,726 children in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

This year they’re looking for toys for ages infant to 12 years old.

“New unwrapped toys are what we need,” says Archer. “Please don’t wrap it you’re just making more work for me and my team. But the big thing is unused. We usually get a lot of used toys and we’ll collect those and give those to the Salvation Army or Goodwill, so they don’t go wasted. But yeah, donate.”

Look for Toys for Tots boxes around St. Louis or the Toys for Tots web page, https://bridgeton-mo.toysfortots.org/, where you can enter your zip code to find the nearest location to you.

