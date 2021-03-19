Track the status of your tax refund here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Where is your tax refund? The IRS has a tool to help you track your return. You can see the status of your money within 24 hours after an e-filed return is received. The tool also tells you when a tax refund is approved.

Check your tax refund is by using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool at IRS.gov or through the IRS2Go App.

Track your refund by entering your your Social Security number or Taxpayer Identification Number, filing status, and refund amount. The IRS updates “Where’s My Refund? once a day, usually overnight, so there’s no need to check more frequently.

The IRS says that most tax refunds issued within 21 days. But. some may take longer to arrive because the return may contain errors, identity theft or fraud, or includes a claim for the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit.

There is a warning on IRS.gov about COVID-19 Mail Processing Delays. They say that it is taking longer to process mailed documents because of health restrictions.

The IRS says that calling them will not help you get your refund any faster.