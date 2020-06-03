Tracking new coronavirus cases across the bi-state

1  of  2
Missouri Municipal Election Results Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 783 deaths/ 13,575 cases IL: 5,525 deaths/ 122,848 cases.
ST. LOUIS – As unrest continues to unfold, there are also more COVID-19 cases and deaths to some areas in the St. Louis region. We are looking at the latest reported increases in COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

Missouri reported 248 more cases and at least 13 more deaths statewide. Illinois had 1,116 cases with 113 deaths.

2,357 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have been released from isolation. That’s an increase of 55 people. While 640 others from our area have been released from isolation, that’s one more than Tuesday.

