Tracking new coronavirus cases in hot spots across the bi-state

ST. LOUIS – The newest COVID-19 case counts giving clear indications that many counties around the area are winning the battle against the virus. Our latest break down shows one significant trend in seven of the eight areas for this latest period, there were more new cases on the first day than on the last day.

Of the 29 counties that we track on both sides of the river, 21 are reporting no new infections. The other 8 have a total of 82 additional COVID-19 cases and 9 more coronavirus deaths.

Statewide in Missouri there were 175 additional cases on the first day of the period. By the last day, the number dropped to 152. There are now at least 639 deaths across the state. Illinois reports nearly 2,400 more cases and 146 additional deaths. Illinois now has more than 100,000 total Coronavirus cases.