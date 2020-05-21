Breaking News
IL: 4,525 deaths/ 100,418 cases; MO: 631 deaths/ 11,232 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Tracking new coronavirus cases in hot spots across the bi-state

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The newest COVID-19 case counts giving clear indications that many counties around the area are winning the battle against the virus. Our latest break down shows one significant trend in seven of the eight areas for this latest period, there were more new cases on the first day than on the last day.

Of the 29 counties that we track on both sides of the river, 21 are reporting no new infections. The other 8 have a total of 82 additional COVID-19 cases and 9 more coronavirus deaths.

Statewide in Missouri there were 175 additional cases on the first day of the period. By the last day, the number dropped to 152. There are now at least 639 deaths across the state. Illinois reports nearly 2,400 more cases and 146 additional deaths. Illinois now has more than 100,000 total Coronavirus cases.

See coronavirus case numbers for the region here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News