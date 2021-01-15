Tracking road conditions: Truckers say it isn’t too bad yet

FORISTELL, Mo. – It snowed for much of the afternoon in Foristell, Missouri and began accumulating on the grass as temperatures fell.

Conditions on I-70 were wet for most of the afternoon, but as rush hour hit, traffic began to back up. The windy conditions caused reduced visibilities.

Numerous plows were out and about in the area, ready to go if needed.

Some truck drivers who stopped in Foristell to fill up their tanks said the conditions weren’t too bad yet, but it doesn’t take much to cause them issues, especially when their trucks are empty and they don’t have as much traction.

Truck drivers coming from Portland and Washington State said that they encountered strong winds upwards of 50 miles an hour in the plains and even had to deal with multiple highway closures due to the weather.

In the St. Louis region, snow showers are forecast to continue through the evening and taper off tonight. Accumulations are expected to stay under 1 inch in the metro and will be mainly limited to the grass. Bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads may become slick in spots.