Tracking severe weather from St. Louis into the Metro East

ST. LOUIS – Strong storms really picked up steam just before 11 a.m. Thursday as the first warnings were issued for north St. Louis County.

The Woods Basements System Storm Runner headed north to the Florissant area where we captured this shelf cloud from the severe warned storms as it pushed east, looking quite intimidating for those out ahead of this storm complex.

We then traveled east into the Edwardsville area where that gust front came through and brought gusty winds. Next came the rain. Torrential rain and gusty winds pounded the Edwardsville area, but the storm stayed below severe limits.

Driving Thursday afternoon through these storms was difficult. There was ponding on major highways and visibility was down to nothing at times.

The Storm Runner then headed southeast with the leading edge of those storms to Okawville where rain slammed Washington County, Illinois. Numerous cars had pulled over due to low visibility and farm fields were soaked.

Meanwhile, just to the north of our location, there was a tornado warning issued after spotters reported rotation in Godfrey and that rotation was evident on radar as well. This rotation resulted in that brief touchdown in Bunker Hill, Illinois…in Macoupin County where luckily no damage was reported.