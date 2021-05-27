Tracking Thursday’s severe weather in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo – As storms rolled through St. Louis county, the view from the Arnold Crossroads shopping center showed the dark and threatening skies to the north.
By 2:00PM, storms were bubbling up to the east and the west of Jefferson County. As a storm developed over Maeystown, IL, the rain shaft to the east was easily viewed from Festus, MO. Looking west from Route A and Pounds Road, dark clouds swirled ahead of storms that had moved east out of Crawford and Washington Counties. The storms brought an ominous looking roll cloud on their leading edge, which could be easily seen from the Route TT overpass near the Ste. Genevieve County line.
All these storms brought torrential downpours. Willow Point Drive in Imperial saw water gather in large pools on the street near where sewers had been blocked due to construction.