ST. LOUIS – A tractor-trailer crash on I-55 is causing significant delays, backup is approaching two miles and growing.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox Helicopter showed where the tractor-trailer collided with a black vehicle near Potomac near South Broadway.

One person was on the ground being helped by medical staff. It’s unclear what caused the wreck.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.

ACCIDENT

I-55 NB AT POTOMAC ST

RIGHT LANE CLOSED

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 7:58 AM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) July 22, 2020