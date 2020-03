Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Traffic is slow in the area of I-55 SB near I-64 split as emergency crews work to clear a wreck.

The crash left a semi-truck in the ditch on the shoulder of the road.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

RIGHT NOW: @RogueRunnerSTL headed to check out the area of 55 SB near 64 split in #IL -- tractor trailer reported to be in the ditch and lane restrictions going into place @FOX2now — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) March 27, 2020