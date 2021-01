ST. LOUIS – A tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames Wednesday at about 7:45 a.m. shutting down 370 in both directions.

The fire was just west of the Discovery Bridge.

FOX 2 is awaiting details on what caused the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

#Breaking: 370 remains CLOSED in both directions from this tractor trailer accident/fire near New Town @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/laAFR4FDq6 — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) January 13, 2021