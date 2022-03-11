Tractor-trailer catches fire after falling off Poplar Street Bridge on-ramp

ST. LOUIS – Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash on an entrance ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge.

A tractor-trailer went over the side of the entrance ramp at about 3:30 a.m. It was going from the eastbound 44/northbound 55 ramp onto the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge going into Illinois when it lost control and flipped off the ramp. It landed on its side. At about 5:20, when the scene was clear, the tractor-trailer caught fire.

Authorities said the two people inside the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital. The St. Louis Fire Department said both of them were in serious but stable condition.

The tractor-trailer was carrying plastic bottle caps. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

