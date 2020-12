HIGHLAND, Ill. – A tractor-trailer accident Monday at about 2:30 a.m. caused eastbound I-70 to shut down for a time in Highland, Illinois.

The accident happened near the Highway 143 exit. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if anyone was hurt.

Traffic on eastbound I-70 was shutdown for about 30 minutes.

Overturned Semi 70 East in Highland Illinois near Exit 24 pic.twitter.com/iVDlGcbZue — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 14, 2020