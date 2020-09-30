Tractor-trailer overturns, leaving salsa strewn across the highway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – All lanes of traffic are back open Wednesday morning after an unusual highway spill in Sunset Hills.

Around 10:30 Tuesday night a tractor-trailer overturned at the Interstate-44 / Interstate-270 split.

According to police, the trailer was carrying about 14,000 pounds of salsa and cold-brewed coffee which spilled onto the interstate.

All lanes were closed on I-44 overnight while the Department of Transportation crews worked to clear the scene at about 4:30 a.m.

The truck driver was not injured.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News