Tractor-trailer overturns, leaving salsa strewn across the highway

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – All lanes of traffic are back open Wednesday morning after an unusual highway spill in Sunset Hills.

Around 10:30 Tuesday night a tractor-trailer overturned at the Interstate-44 / Interstate-270 split.

According to police, the trailer was carrying about 14,000 pounds of salsa and cold-brewed coffee which spilled onto the interstate.

All lanes were closed on I-44 overnight while the Department of Transportation crews worked to clear the scene at about 4:30 a.m.

The truck driver was not injured.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Semi- crash 44 east near the 270 split in Sunset Hill the semi driver not injured. pic.twitter.com/hMQyRpOyvp — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 30, 2020