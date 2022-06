ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned on westbound 270 near Lilac Wednesday morning at about 5:15 a.m.

This incident is just before the Bellefontaine exit. Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on the scene. It is unknown at this time what led up to this incident. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Mike Border was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.