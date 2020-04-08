Breaking News
IL: 380 deaths/13,549 cases; MO: 53 deaths/3,037 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
President Trump gives daily coronavirus briefing from White House
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Tractors for Taylor honor a 14-year-old Marthasville girl killed in a UTV accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

MARTHASVILLE, MO – 14-year-old Taylor Kuenzel of Marthasville, MO died in a freak UTV accident on April 1st.  The family of the Washington, Mo 8th grader couldn't have a public funeral for the teenager loved by so many because of the coronavirus pandemic.  The community came together and created "Tractors for Taylor".  About 100 pieces of agriculture equipment lined the highway as Taylor's funeral procession passed by.  Taylor's family says she was a true farmer's daughter.  She loved her family farm and showed hogs at the Washington MO fair.  Tractors were her favorite. 

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News