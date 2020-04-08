Tractors for Taylor honor a 14-year-old Marthasville girl killed in a UTV accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTHASVILLE, MO – 14-year-old Taylor Kuenzel of Marthasville, MO died in a freak UTV accident on April 1st. The family of the Washington, Mo 8th grader couldn't have a public funeral for the teenager loved by so many because of the coronavirus pandemic. The community came together and created "Tractors for Taylor". About 100 pieces of agriculture equipment lined the highway as Taylor's funeral procession passed by. Taylor's family says she was a true farmer's daughter. She loved her family farm and showed hogs at the Washington MO fair. Tractors were her favorite.