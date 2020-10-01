Traditional trick-or-treating on St. Louis County’s list of risky Halloween activities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Halloween seems to last nearly the entire month of October. Several area cities and governments are sharing their recommendations for celebrating safely during a pandemic. St. Charles County is sharing advice from the CDC on trick-or-treating. St. Louis City is expected to share their Halloween guidelines later today.

Halloween parties can raise the risk of spreading the virus. That is why St. Louis County is sharing a list of risky holiday activities. One of the riskiest activities includes traditional trick-or-treating.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health has produced the following chart. GREEN events are considered safe, YELLOW means use caution, and RED means high risk.

GREEN (low-risk activities): Home decorating; pumpkin-carving at home; putting on a candy scavenger hunt on your property for family members; watching Halloween movies or playing online games virtually with friends; putting on virtual costume parties (award a prize for best costume!); hosting virtual family get-togethers; leaving individual portions of wrapped candy outside.​

YELLOW (activities with risk): Small group gatherings outdoors, with participants socially distanced and wearing masks; outdoor mazes, with socially distanced and masked participants (avoid screaming, as it can easily spread the coronavirus); drive-through trunk-or-treat events; leaving individual portions of candy on a porch or table outside for passers-by.

RED (high-risk activities): any indoor gathering; large outdoor gatherings; traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating; celebrating in restaurants or bars that don't provide for sufficient social distancing; public haunted houses.

It’s important to note that any large, public event, including block parties, haunted houses and other holiday gatherings, MUST submit a safety plan to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and have it approved before opening. Email now to: business-covid@stlouisco.com

