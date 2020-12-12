Tragedy to triumph: Community helps family of 7 who lost everything in house fire Thursday

ST. LOUIS – The family of seven who lost their home in a fire caused by space heaters on Thursday is seeing their tragedy turn into triumph.

Linniece Anderson was in tears as she shared the story of her home catching fire and her family losing everything.

She touched the hearts of many as the community watched her despair.

In a short period of time, she has grown thankful and aware that it is a blessing she, her boyfriend, and five children are all safe.

Now, she is thankful to the community for stepping up in their time of need.

Moved by their situation, the St. Louis Fire Department has adopted the Anderson Family for Christmas.

“I had nothing but compassion for her because I have children myself, and when I saw her story I wanted to help,” firefighter and spearhead of the adoption Cherri Merchant said.

Merchant said the fire department will not only help make their Christmas special, but they will also assist in caring for their immediate needs and their futures.

“With her. we will make sure that all of her immediate needs are met and we will help her with finding a job or going to school,” Merchant said.

On Friday, members of the fire department visited the home she is temporarily staying in to drop off food and other essential items to get them started.

The team at Flair Home Staging and Displays also felt compelled to come to their aid.

They made a commitment to donate furniture, decorations, and bedding to the family once they find a new place to call home.

Anderson and her boyfriend Antonio are currently working to save towards a deposit to pay for their next place of residence.

“I want to thank them so much because they don’t really have to do this,” Anderson said. “For people to still care and be willing to help with the Coronavirus and all the stuff that’s going on, I’m just really grateful and thankful for everything.”

Strangers have reached out to Anderson and have been dropping off clothing and shoes for her children.

A local organization called Timmy’s Mountain stopped by gifted the family gift cards and cash to help get them back on their feet.

CEO of Bold Moves Worldwide Koran Bolden and his Bold Givers said they plan on raising $1,000 or more for the family as well.

Anderson has been overwhelmed by the amount of support they are receiving, and said in the end, material items can be replaced but love and family can’t.

If you feel moved to help this family in any way you can reach out Linniece Anderson on Facebook or at 314-476-7733.

Associates of the family have also set up a GoFundMe page.

