Trailblazing St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby dies at 75

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby has passed away at 75-years-old. She was battling pancreatic cancer.

Erby was elected to represent the first district as the first African American woman on the council in 2004. She resigned from her seat to join Sam Page’s administration as St. Louis County’s first Director of Diversity and Inclusion in 2019.

Page fired Erby in 2020 and named St. Louis County NAACP vice president Kenny Murdoch to replace her as acting director.

Erby filed a discrimination complaint against Page’s administration and a lawsuit in St. Louis County under the whistleblower law. She said Page replaced her after she pointed out that some of the contractors for St. Louis County weren’t in compliance with laws to ensure minorities and women got a fair share of the business.

Page and Erby were often at odds on the county council but managed to work together, especially when suspicions were raised about former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s pay-to-play scheme. Page recognized Erby for being the first to sound an alarm about Stenger’s wrongdoings.

Erby was widely respected. Here are some of the messages that elected leaders and others are posting about the leader:

Hazel Erby was a trailblazer for Black women in elected office in this region. I extend my sincere condolences to her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her. — Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) July 2, 2021

Former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby has passed away. I say this without hyperbole: She is one of the most important and impactful St. Louis County political leaders in history. — Jason Rosenbaum (@jrosenbaum) July 2, 2021

Hazel Erby leaves a great legacy as a public servant in St Louis who always fought for the community. She was also very warm and supportive and on a number of occasions reached out to me to give me words of encouragement and support. Will be missed by all. — Umar Lee (@UmarLeeIII) July 2, 2021

My sincerest condolences to the family of Councilwoman Hazel Erby and to the citizens of St. Louis County, whom have lost today one of the magnificent political leaders they have thus far had. — Ald. Bill Stephens 🏳️‍🌈 (@BStingSTL) July 2, 2021

RIP Hazel Erby… we didn’t always agree when I served as an Alderman, but you were always honest and forthright in your position, and you earned my respect. Condolences to your family; you will be missed. — AJ Levinson (@ajlevinson) July 2, 2021