ST. LOUIS – Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is asking the St. Louis community to keep an eye out for a stolen trailer used to haul car seats for children.

The hospital reported Tuesday that its “Safe Kids” trailer had been stolen. The trailer is meant to store car seats to help families that might not be able to afford them. The seats are also used by certified car seat installers and for children with special needs.

The trailer can hold dozens of car seats. Cardinal Glennon shared a photo of the trailer they are hoping to recover.

If you happen to have information on the stolen trailer, contact your nearest law enforcement agency.