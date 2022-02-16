Train coming to St. Louis with Jewel and Blues Traveler this summer

The band Train plays during the halftime show at the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game between Clemson and West Virginia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ST. LOUIS – The band Train is coming to the St. Louis area this summer.

Their 11th studio album, “AM Gold,” is scheduled to be released on May 20. Their title track off the forthcoming album was released Wednesday and is available everywhere now.

Train will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 16. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel and multi-platinum rock band Blues Traveler will accompany Train on tour.

Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets starting on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Fans can gain first access to the artist presale beginning Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 a.m. through Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.