Tram rides to the top of the Arch reopen today

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch National Park will be entering Phase II of reopening after being postponed since July 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, visitors will now have limited access to “The Tram Ride to the Top” of the Gateway Arch.
“The Tram Ride to the Top is a unique experience most of our visitors are looking for, but while we are still responding to the coronavirus pandemic, it has required many changes to ensure visitor and employee safety”.
Outdoor spaces at the Arch will remain accessible to the public in accordance with national and local health guidelines, according to a press release.
New modifications to the tram rides:
- Face coverings are required for all tram riders ages 9 and up.
- Disposable face coverings can be purchased for $1 at The Arch Store.
- Guests with preexisting health conditions who are unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt.
- Tram cars and observation deck windows will be assigned by family/group.
- Solo visitors will be assigned their own tram car and windows.
- Time limit in Arch observation deck (no more than 10 minutes).
- One tram will transport visitors to the top, while the other tram will transport visitors to the ground level.
The Gateway Ach is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To enter the Arch, visitors will have to make reservations and must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse.
To make a reservation click here or call 877-982-1410.
