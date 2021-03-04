‘Transformation Agenda’ looks to make St. Louis County more customer service friendly

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo– The Page administration is moving forward with plans that could see a pilot program that puts the entirety of St. Louis County government services essentially packed into a single floor of an office at the county’s Clayton headquarters, spread to other satellite offices.

The idea of a one-stop-shop “service center”, which was born out of the pandemic, is part of what St. Louis County is calling its “Transformation Agenda,” which aims to make county government more customer-service friendly.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we must reimagine the services we deliver and how we deliver them,” County Executive Sam Page said in a news release. “We can ensure good government for everyone only by focused attention on projects that can transform County government into an even more customer-centered and efficient operation.”

Through a $1.9 million agreement with Boston Consulting Group, the County said it had begun working on a plan that would expand the service center concept, increase customer access to information, and develop a work model that would eventually cut into the county’s real estate portfolio.

St. Louis County has always had a telework policy, Andria Nelson Roberts, St. Louis County’s Director of Transformation told FOX2 Wednesday. Through the pandemic, “we learned that St. Louis County is really able to have a hybrid workforce.” While some of the “Transformation” projects were imagined before the pandemic, “COVID 19 excelerated our need to change the way County government operates,” Roberts said.

Some of the projects, like reforming the county’s procurement process, will take more time, Roberts said, while others, like finding out how much office space the county really needs in this era of telework, would be known within the next year.