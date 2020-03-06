Transformer explodes causing south St. Louis County brush fire; leaves residents without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - About 1,000 south county residents and businesses were left without power after a transformer exploded, causing a brush fire around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials were called out to a brush fire at Telegraph near Sheridan. According to an Ameren Missouri Power spokesperson, the winds caused wires to touch leading to a flash.

Fire officials say there a possible transformer explosion leading to the fire.

We talked with a resident who is now out of power. He says he heard two explosions followed by a third one. He explains the fire at the home started in the basement but the home is not a total loss.



It took fire crews about two hours to put out the fire.No injuries have been reported at this time.

Ameren Missouri Power expects to restore power to this area around 6:00 a.m.