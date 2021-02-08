Dramatic Video: Trash workers spot car involved in kidnapping, girl found safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La.– A 10-year-old girl is safe and some trash workers are to thank for her return. An Amber Alert was issued for Jalisa Lasalle Sunday night.

Police say Michael Sereal is in custody for her disappearance and faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Pelican Waste says two of its employees spotted the missing car around 7:00 A.M. One of the workers posted on social media that he just helped save the little girl’s life after spotting the car.

Police say local authorities were immediately contacted and Sereal was taken into custody.

KLFY is reported last night that police issued the Amber Alert for Lasalle and called Sereal her suspected abductor.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News