ST. LOUIS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its requirement for travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the U.S.

The travel industry had lobbied the White House on the move that will go into effect for U.S.-bound air travelers at midnight on Sunday.

Passengers aboard Lufthansa Airline’s inbound flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to St. Louis had to take the test Friday afternoon.

“I guess it is what it is,” said Matthew Santellano, arriving from Germany. “You have to go out and buy them, and it’s a hassle. But it’s there for a reason. It is what it is.”

Some travelers welcomed the news that the COVID test will no longer be necessary.

“That would be nice because it’s an extra $68 I’d saved,” said Forrest Lemon, arriving from Bahrain.

The hospitality industry asked for assistance, and the travel industry also asked the Biden administration to end its requirements that vaccinated international travelers take a COVID test before flying to the U.S.

“I would rather it be lifted,” said traveler Patty Erker. “I think the masks are not a bad idea. But the testing I don’t think we need to keep doing that.”

“I would like the masks to some extent,” added Frances Erker, arriving from Spain. “I don’t know about the testing all the time, but I think until everything calms down. Testing is not a bad idea.”

The COVID test requirement has been in effect since January 2021.

Nonprofit organization Airlines for America said its members from American Airlines, United, Delta, and Southwest all believed lifting the requirements would lead to an uptick in international travelers coming back to the U.S.