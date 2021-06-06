Traveling memorial to honor 46 children killed in Missouri in 2020 by gun violence

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is setting up a statewide traveling memorial Sunday at the Central Reform Congregation in the Central West End.
This thought-provoking memorial is a clothesline with T-shirts representing the 46 children, ages 6 months to 17 years, killed by gun homicide in Missouri in 2020. The shirts in the display will represent the age and gender of the child killed.
In Missouri, firearms are the leading cause of death among children when combining all forms of gun violence: homicides, unintentional shootings and suicides.
This memorial will be at the Central Reform Congregation through June 13th near Waterman and Kingshighway. It’ll then make its way across St. Louis to various churches and organizations.