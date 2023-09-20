KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland man accused of shooting a teenager who went to the wrong address now has a trial date after pleading not guilty.

Andrew Lester is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting Ralph Yarl this past April.

During an arraignment Wednesday, a judge scheduled Lester’s trial for Oct. 7, 2024. Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Friends and family of Yarl were there Wednesday, including long-time family friend Philip Barolle. He described Yarl as a quiet and good kid who had always followed the rules.

“He said nothing to anybody to get shot. It’s a problem. We are not happy,” Barolle said. “Ringing a doorbell is not a crime. If I came to your house, if I made a mistake, ring your doorbell, you have two options. Don’t come out, call the police.”

During Lester’s preliminary hearing last month, a dozen witnesses spoke recounting the details of the night Yarl went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.

“Guns are the problem, and people are also the problem,” Barolle said. “You can own your gun but go hunting. Guns were made to go hunt, It’s not to be hunting me in the street because of the color of my skin or because I rang your doorbell.”

Lester’s attorney is arguing self-defense and that the 84-year-old feared for his life that night.

His next court date is set for Dec. 15 in Clay County Circuit Court.