ST. LOUIS- A judge set an August 2 trial date today for Thomas Bruce, the man accused of murdering a woman and sexually assaulting two others in West St. Louis County.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report jury selection for Bruce will begin on July 28.

Bruce’s trial was scheduled to start on Oct. 13, 2020 but a judge granted a delay.

Bruce’s request cited ongoing restrictions on in-person court proceedings and public health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.