Trial for St. Charles man charged with murder to continue in January 2022

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The jury trial for a St. Charles man charged with murdering his girlfriend, her two children and his girlfriend’s mother in December 2018 will continue on January 10, 2022.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Richard Emery.
He was charged with 15 crimes that include the murder of those four people and a stabbing during an attempted carjacking and a shootout with police. His charges include first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery.