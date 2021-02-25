Trinity Catholic High School to close after 2020-2021 school year

ST. LOUIS – The Catholic High School Association of the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Thursday Trinity Catholic High School is closing after the 2020-2021 school year.

The association said the decision came after a complete review of the school.

The results of the review showed a steady and dramatic drop in enrollment, and the significant infrastructure needs to maintain the school building, which was built in 1959.

They say a majority of north St. Louis County families are enrolling in other archdiocesan or private Catholic schools, some which are within 15 miles of Trinity Catholic High School’s campus.

Many of these schools also provide transportation to and from North County.

The association said current students will receive guidance for smooth transitioning to other Catholic high schools

For direct questions, they ask you to contact communications@archstl.org.