ST. LOUIS – After a cooler weekend with low humidity, heat will be ramping up again for the work week.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s for Monday, but since humidity should still be somewhat low, there shouldn’t be too much of a heat index factor.

By Tuesday, the first official day of summer, temperatures are going to soar to near 100 degrees. This could potentially break the record high for that day of 99. Humidity increases, so heat index readings will hit 105 degrees.

Wednesday will also be hot and humid with heat indices again to 105. The humidity should decrease some by Thursday but high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are expected through the weekend.

Rain chances also remain quite low for the work week but some spotty showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.