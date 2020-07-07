Trips to the top of the St. Louis Arch postponed after new Missouri COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tram rides to the top of the Gateway Arch will have to wait because more Missouri coronavirus cases are putting reopening plans for the National Monument on hold. Access to the tram, documentary movies and outdoor programming was set to resume Wednesday. Now they will be unavailable until further notice.

A representative from the Gateway Arch National Park says that they are following guidance from the White House, CDC, and state and local public health authorities.

Outdoor spaces at Gateway Arch National Park will remain accessible to the public. The Arch Visitor Center, Museum at the Gateway Arch, The Arch Store and The Arch Cafe will remain open. But, the Old Courthouse is closed.