ST. LOUIS–Lots of people have frequented the newest city park in Troy, Missouri since the Kiwanis park opened last fall. But one special group of people is being hailed for what they did after another visitor of visitors made an unwelcome stop there last weekend.

On Sunday, the community woke up to find the park’s playground equipment covered with graffiti.

But by the time he found out about it, the city’s park’s director says, local families had already been hard at work to get rid of it.

“I hear a lot about how kids now days have zero respect, don’t have manners, don’t know how to treat others, have no pride in what they have, think everything should be given to them, and have no work ethic. I’ve seen some terrible things that would make me think the same, but what I saw yesterday was inspiring and a lesson for people young and old. OUR children taking the lead, picking up the slack where others failed. Seeing a problem and doing something about it. Not because they were forced to but because it was the right thing to do,” Ryan Howell, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the city said in a Facebook post.

“This is the ultimate show of respect, pride, and hard work. It was pride in their community, respect for something that was built for them, and I am grateful for everyone who recognized a problem and took the time to fix it,” he wrote.

While the police department is looking for anyone who might have information or surveillance camera footage that could lead to those responsible for the damage, Troy’s police chief also wants to spotlight those responsible for the cleanup.

“What makes Troy a great city? Undoubtedly, the people. The Troy Police Department wants to give a big thank you to the group of residents who showed up in force to Kiwanis park. They saw a need and they filled it,” Chief Jeff Taylor said in a separate Facebook post.