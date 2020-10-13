Troy medical tech charged with sexual abuse after ‘extra’ exam; More victims possible

TROY, Mo. – A Mercy-Lincoln Hospital worker has been charged with sexual abuse and invasion of privacy after an extra exam. His bond is set at $100,000, cash only. Troy Police believe there may be more victims because of the complexity of the crime.

A woman was directed by her primary care physician to go to the Urgent Care located in the hospital to get a chest x-ray on the afternoon of October 3, 2020. She went home after the exam.

Investigators say a man, who she believed was the x-ray technician, called her at around 7:30 pm to return for another exam. He said that there was something concerning they needed to check out from the first exam.

The woman returned to the hospital at around 8:00 pm. She was told that at the registration counter that check-in was not necessary because she was already there on the same day. Then she was escorted back to radiology.

A male technician, identified as Ryan Williams, took her into the CT scan room. Police say he provided her with a gown and told her to lay on the table. He then lifted up her gown, exposing her chest. Williams touched her exposed breast while placing stickers there during the scan, according to investigators.

The woman got dressed after the exam and met him in a room. He was on the telephone speaking with a person she assumed was her doctor. Williams showed her the CT scan and explained the doctor was concerned she has lymphoma. He then escorted her from the hospital.

Two days later she contacted her doctor to ask about the CT scan. The primary care physician told her that there was no history of a CT scan. The victim was also informed that Williams had accessed her personal medical records from the hospital’s system.

The Troy Police Department is working with Mercy-Lincoln to identify any other possible victims. Call them if you believe you are a victim or may have more information in this case at (636) 528-4725.