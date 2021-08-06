Truck shot on I-44 following argument in Sullivan, Mo.

SULLIVAN, Mo.– Police in Sullivan are investigating shots fired into a truck after an argument on I-44.

The Sullivan Independent News is reporting a motorcyclist fired a gun into the back of a pickup truck on I-44 last night.

The paper is reporting the two drivers exchanged words and the motorcyclists allegedly flashed a gun at the truck’s driver and told him to leave.

The truck’s driver then got back into his pickup truck and began to leave when he heard the gunshot. The paper says the driver pulled over to learn he had been hit.

Police are looking for the motorcyclist who apparently was wearing a dark helmet with a green stripe down the middle with a go-pro camera attached. The motorcycle was described as a dark street bike with two mounted headlights.