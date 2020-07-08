Truck tumbles into a large sinkhole on Lindell near Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A truck has crashed into a large hole that has formed on Lindell near Forest Park after a water main break Tuesday. The St. Louis Water Department tells FOX 2 that a driver in his pick-up truck was heading westbound. He went around the barriers that are set up to keep drivers away from the construction and the vehicle fell into the hole.

The driver said he went around the barriers because he thought they were from the 4th of July. He did not realize there was a hole in the street.

There were no injuries in this accident. The man driving the truck is in his 50’s. His two passengers left the scene.

The sinkhole formed after a water main break at Lindell and Union Tuesday morning. Construction crews have been excavating the hole to fix the break.

This is the same area where a large sinkhole formed in 2019. The road was closed for several weeks last year while crews worked to fix the issue.

