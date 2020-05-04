Truckers are getting free food through Illinois program to thank them

O’FALLON, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to work with groups providing free food to truckers. Officials say the drivers deserve our gratitude for keeping the nation’s supply chain moving. Any group wishing to donate food needs to contact IDOT.

The free food will be available to truckers at seven interstate weigh stations around the state, including the one on I-64 eastbound in O’fallon Illinois.

The giveaways are scheduled from nine to three on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The following weigh stations will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

Interstate 55 southbound at Williamsville in Sangamon County

Interstate 57 northbound and southbound at Marion in Williamson County

Interstate 64 eastbound at O’Fallon in St. Clair County

Interstate 70 westbound at Marshall in Marshall County

Interstate 74 eastbound and westbound at Moline in Henry County

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound at East Moline in Rock Island County

Interstate 70 eastbound at Brownstown in Fayette County

Requests by organizations that want to distribute food must be received at least five days in advance.

To schedule a group’s involvement, contact Weight Enforcement Engineer Keith Donovan at (217) 299-0934.