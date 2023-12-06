SPANISH LAKE, Mo – This December 18 marks the 12th anniversary since Phoenix Coldon went missing. She was last seen leaving her family’s home in Spanish Lake on December 18, 2011. Her car was later discovered abandoned in East St. Louis, and since then, no further clues have emerged regarding her whereabouts.

At the time of her disappearance, Phoenix Coldon was dressed in grey sweatpants adorned with either UMSL or Lindenwood printing down one leg. She paired this with a dark-colored hoodie and wore tennis shoes. She had pierced ears.

In a FOX2 report from 2012, Goldia Coldon, Phoenix’s mother, described the day her daughter disappeared as “a normal Sunday for her family.” They attended church, did some shopping, and the UMSL student departed in her black 1998 Chevy Blazer around 3 p.m., never to be seen again.

Phoenix’s car was found with the engine running at 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue in East St. Louis, and both her phone and bank activity ceased.

In 2018, Oxygen True Crime aired a special on Phoenix Coldon titled “The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon,” a two-part segment on November 3 and 4, 2018. FOX2’s former reporter, Shawndrea Thomas, appeared alongside retired St. Louis Deputy Chief of Police Joe Delia in the Oxygen report, conducting interviews with Coldon’s friends and family.

According to “new” information that Oxygen claimed to have discovered, Coldon might have had a different cell phone from the one her parents provided.

As we approach the 12th year since her disappearance, Phoenix Coldon is still missing, and the mystery surrounding her whereabouts remains unsolved.

If anyone has information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 1-314-231-1212 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS