The mysterious 2014 disappearance of a Missouri woman from her family’s farm

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – Lynn Messer disappeared on July 8, 2014, from her home near Bloomsdale, Missouri. The 52-year-old left without any of her personal belongings, she had health problems, and a broken toe. The only thing she left was a note and only a portion of it has been revealed to the public. Many people still want to know what happened to her.

The Messer family farm

The family’s 250-acre property was searched over and over in 2014. The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office conducted two checkpoints near their family farm later that month to ask any drivers if they had seen her. Volunteers also searched the surrounding areas with no luck. The volunteer effort to locate Lynn Messer was led by her husband Kerry Messer. He was a prominent Missouri Lobbyist.

In 2016 a family member discovered Lynn Messer’s remains. They were located in a heavily wooded area near the edge of the family’s property off State Route DD. A skull and other bones were found. Plus, Kerry said the remains include artificial hips and eyeglasses.

Saint Genevieve County Sheriff Gary Stolzer said the family member was scouting the woods for a future deer hunt when he came across the bones. Sheriff deputies cordoned off the area and secured the property. The FBI sent a forensics team to assist in the investigation. A medical examiner in St. Louis said that she does not believe Lynn’s bones moved since she disappeared.

Messer’s husband Kerry Messer posted a message on the Find Lynn Messer Facebook page thanking people for their prayers. He also noted “Many questions hang in the air as to how this could have not been found in the beginning? We are praying for answers to this and many more questions.”

Lynn Messer

Sheriff Stolzer said, “a lot of people searched a lot of areas here and we feel this area was searched well too,” however he noted, “when you are looking for something in the woods or anywhere in a river it is really tough.”

Lynn’s remains were laid to rest nearly three years after she went missing. There was a small private ceremony n Greene County, Arkansas where Kerry’s family is from.

Messer’s cause of death is still considered unknown. No cause of death will be entered until the investigation is closed.

Kerry Messer told FOX 2 that his wife had hip replacement surgery and about a month before she went missing. Her doctor told her nothing could be done about her recurring pain. She would have to be on pain medication for the rest of her life. Messer believes his wife died of suicide. He keeps a copy of a note he says she left behind in his wallet.

Lynn Messer’s sister Debra Donze disagreed, “We know she wouldn’t take her own life she wouldn’t have done that to her grandkids they were her pride and joy.”

A portion of Lynn’s note that Kerry Messer has says, “I’m sorry to put you through this. I love you from the bottom of my heart.'”

Lynn Messer’s Note

One of Kerry’s sons made allegations against his father who has vehemently denied harming his wife. In 2019 Abram Messer said, “We have a lot of confidence that now more than ever the atmosphere is building and the timing is coming very soon and we anticipate there being charges.”

No charges have been filed in this case. Abram Messer can’t say why he’s so confident for fear of damaging the case.

This is just one of the many Facebook posts from 2017 posted to the Find Lynn Messer Facebook page.