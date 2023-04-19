Kansas City — The cold case of Diana Ault was reopened in March of 2022. The FBI and the Independence, Missouri, Police Department made this decision after recent advancements in technology.

FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub commented that the new technology may shed new light on the cold case and aid in its resolution.

On January 31, 1994, the Independence Police Department investigated an abandoned 1980’s red Pontiac Grand Prix at the Church of the Nazarene in Independence, Missouri.

The officers took note of a revolver, ammunition, and a spent round. The vehicle was later connected to Diana Ault. The officers arrived at Ault’s residence in the 19000 block of East 9th Street.

When they arrived, they heard a baby inside the home crying and found Ault on the floor of her home, covered in blood and suffering from a gunshot wound. Her two children were unharmed.

At the time of her death, Ault was 26 years old. Her two children were under the age of 5 at the time.

In 2013, Ault’s adult son, Josh Ault, spoke with Fox4 about his mother’s murder. At the time, Josh had created a Facebook page and a website to help generate awareness for his mother.

Josh was four years old at the time. He said in the FOX 4 interview that he can remember being put in a closet and then the police showing up.

The FBI and the Independence Police Department are encouraging the public to come forward with any information regarding Ault’s case. Even the smallest detail, which may seem insignificant, could be important.