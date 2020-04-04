Trump considering second task force on reopening economy

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is considering a second coronavirus task force focused on reopening the country’s economy.
Trump was asked about a tweet he’d sent earlier in the day responding to a tweet by Fox News anchor Dana Perino suggesting a second task force focused on the economy.
“Thinking about it, getting a group of people and we have to open our country,” he said. “You know, I had an expression, the cure can’t be worse than the problem itself. Right? I started by saying that and I continue to say it. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. We got to get our country open,” Trump said.