Trump endorses Hawley’s new book ‘The Tyranny of Big Tech’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri US Senator Josh Hawley’s new book “The Tyranny of Big Tech” went on sale this week. It has already received a number of reviews. Now, a former president is endorsing it.

Former President Donald Trump issued this statement:

“Josh Hawley, our fantastic Senator from the beautiful and great State of Missouri, has a fantastic new book, just out this week, about the terrible Big Tech companies and their attempt to ruin our Country. It’s called The Tyranny of Big Tech—it has my Full and Complete Endorsement. Buy it now!”

Twitter suspended the account “From the desk of Donald J. Trump” for its affiliation to the former president Thursday. Facebook also upheld a ban on Trump’s posts this week.

Simon & Schuster dropped the book from publication earlier this year following the Capitol riot. Hawley has been widely condemned for his encouragement of the January 6 protest that ended with a violent mob rampaging through the Capitol.

The conservative publisher Regnery announced in January that they would publish Hawley’s book.

A portion of the book’s description on Amazon states, “Decades of unchecked data collection have given Big Tech more targeted control over Americans’ daily lives than any company or government in the world. In The Tyranny of Big Tech, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri argues that these mega-corporations—controlled by the robber barons of the modern era—are the gravest threat to American liberty in decades.”

