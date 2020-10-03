Trump hospitalized, taking several drugs after testing positive for COVID

ST. LOUIS – The President of the United States Donald Trump, is now hospitalized at Walter Reed Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The late-night bombshell tweet from Trump confirmed he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump’s, diagnosis of the novel coronavirus.

President Trump released a statement to the American people for the first time since sending shockwaves through capitol hill, the U.S., and globally.

“I am going to Walter Reed Hospital,” Trump said in a recorded video. “I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure things work out.”

With reported mild symptoms, Trump boarded Marine One and took the 10-minute flight to Walter Reed Hospital for additional care.

Meanwhile, both democratic and republican politicians and lawmakers in Congress are sending their thoughts and prayers including his 2020 opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Sending my prayers for the first lady and the president of the United States,” Biden said.

Here in Missouri, Senator’s Josh Hawley, Roy Blunt, and Ann Wagner all tweeted out to First Lady Melania Trump and the president hoping for a speedy recovery.

At this time it is unclear the source of the spread inside the White House, but top advisor Hope Hicks, Senator Mike Lee and R.N.C. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel have all tested positive as well.

“I fully expect that as this virus continues to go on, there are people in the White House [that] will certainly have a positive test result,” Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said early Friday.

The latest update from the President’s Physician Stan Conley says Trump is taking several drugs to assist in recovery including melatonin and vitamin D.

The president is now staying in his own suite at Walter Reed specially made for situations like this.

Trump decided to not hand down power to Vice President Mike Pence at this time and is expected to be at the hospital for the next few days as doctors monitor him closely.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said.