‘Trust the science’- Local doctor address COVID vaccine concerns for Black and Brown community

ST. LOUIS- Trust the science. That is the message from Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis to people skeptical of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I trust the science,” said Dr. Davis.

Dr. Davis took part in today’s St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force briefing to help members of the Black and Brown community understand more about the vaccine.

“We are getting COVID at higher rates and dying at higher rates. We don’t have time or luxury to debate this. We need to look at the science,” said Dr. Davis.

She acknowledged that there is mistrust in getting vaccinated and access to care because of incidents in the past. Dr. Davis says she has her own issues even though she is a physician.

“The vaccine is one of the most important tools in our tool box,” said Dr. Davis.

She said the other tools in that box are also important, like wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing, and staying out of large groups.

“This is the time to consider this vaccine because it is literally a matter of life or death,” said Dr. Davis.

Here are the latest numbers released from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force:

– New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 86 yesterday to 97 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 100 yesterday to 98 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 795 yesterday to 796 today.

– Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 777 yesterday to 767 today.

– Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 53 yesterday to 66 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 151 yesterday to 155 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 97 yesterday to 98 today.

– The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 24 yesterday to 16 today.

– The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths increased – from 19 yesterday to 20 today.

– Across the system hospitals, 126 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 15,456.