St. Louis facing tough housing market; what buyers should expect this spring

News
Posted: / Updated:

Model homes and for sale signs line the streets as construction continues at a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ST. LOUIS– Trying to find a home may only get more difficult this spring. Homes are selling faster than ever in the nation’s 50 largest metro areas including St. Louis, that’s according to the realtor.com Monthly Housing Trends Report.

The report says homebuyers can expect to face record-breaking prices, rising interest rates, and more than 50% fewer homes in some markets.

In St. Louis, the median price in March was $270,000, that’s up 17.4% from last year.

St. Louis fared better than the rest of the nation when it came to prices. Nationwide, the median national home listing price grew to $370,000, up 15.6% from a year ago and a new all-time high. That’s according to realtor.com records that date back to 2012.

When it comes to inventory, the number of homes for sale last month decreased by 52% compared to a year ago.

In St. Louis, the inventory is down 44% from the year before. The situation is more severe in Austin, Tex where there were 72% fewer active listings than last March.

While homes are flying off the market, St. Louis homes stayed on the market longer than most of the other top 50 metro areas. The report found homes were on the market for a median of 72 days in St. Louis. While that is a decrease of 18 days from last March, it is the second highest to Miami where homes were on the market for 80 days.

