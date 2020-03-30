TSA lists airports where 61 screeners tested positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Flying the friendly skies is risky for both passengers and workers. At least 61-agents have tested positive for COVID-19 across the U.S., according to the Transportation Security Administration.

So far no TSA agents in Missouri at St. Louis Lambert International Airport are infected, however, some screening officers at Chicago O'Hare have tested positive.

The TSA has posted a list of airports and shifts that the agents worked prior to their diagnosis on the TSA website. The agency says passengers who believe they may have been in contact with the employee are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider.