ST. LOUIS – The TSA says it is allowing some passengers to go through security with expired driver licenses.

The agency says travelers who state license expired beginning on March 1 can still use them to pass through airport security checkpoints. The TSA points out that some people have not been able to get their license renewed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They will accept expired driver’s licenses a year after the expiration date plus 60 days after the COVID-19 National Emergency Ends.